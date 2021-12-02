First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

