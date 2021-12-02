Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.95 and traded as low as C$13.81. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 114,840 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$462.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.16.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.53%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.