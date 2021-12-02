Finminity (FMT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Finminity has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Finminity has a market capitalization of $391,323.96 and approximately $711.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00063644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00095134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.02 or 0.07845376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,586.55 or 0.99806868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,353,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,842 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Finminity Coin Trading

