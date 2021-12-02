Financial Survey: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -43.84% -39.81% Kopin -19.10% -14.90% -10.16%

This table compares Atomera and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 8,908.11 -$14.88 million ($0.71) -32.51 Kopin $40.13 million 11.28 -$4.41 million ($0.09) -54.55

Kopin has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atomera presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.72%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Kopin.

Summary

Atomera beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

