Financial Review: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arrow Financial and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Arrow Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 34.82% 14.98% 1.34% First Midwest Bancorp 24.54% 8.33% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.80 $40.83 million $3.25 10.55 First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.85 $107.90 million $1.54 12.83

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.