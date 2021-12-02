Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $553.37 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.70.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.65.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

