Financial Consulate Inc. Has $610,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,830.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,855.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,689.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.