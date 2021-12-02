Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $450.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

