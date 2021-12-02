Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

