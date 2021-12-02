Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,484 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 6.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.98% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

