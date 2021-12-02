Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,906,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Visa by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $191.15 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.