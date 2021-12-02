Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,298 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.