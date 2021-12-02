Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

