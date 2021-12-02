Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 41 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,602.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,797.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,707.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.