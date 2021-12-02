Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.70 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

