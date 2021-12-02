Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

