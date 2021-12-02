Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $334.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.26. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $259.68 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

