Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $273,996,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 25,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,999. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

