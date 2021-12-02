Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 259.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

