Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.63. 3,088,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,718,699. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

