Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $501,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,581,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,312,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,296,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

