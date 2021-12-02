Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

Shares of BA traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.65. 527,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,402,725. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

