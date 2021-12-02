Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 192,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,384. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

