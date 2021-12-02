Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 31,600 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,473 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,208,359. Sundial Growers Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 5.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

