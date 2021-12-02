Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $310.60 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.09. The firm has a market cap of $864.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.