Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.