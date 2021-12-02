Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $310.60 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $864.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.