Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

