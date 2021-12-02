Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Down to $123.01

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.01, but opened at $118.12. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $119.81, with a volume of 24,966 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

