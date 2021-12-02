Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.26.

EXPE opened at $155.66 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,381 shares of company stock worth $39,354,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

