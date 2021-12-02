Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,932 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 84.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

