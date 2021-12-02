Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 4,078 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of ModivCare worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth about $100,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ModivCare alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $135.51 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.