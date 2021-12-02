Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

BCC stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.