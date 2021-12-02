Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after buying an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

PTON opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,850 shares of company stock worth $29,207,589. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

