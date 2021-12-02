Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $179.93 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.97 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.