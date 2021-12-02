Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,107 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 322.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $182.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.