Exane Asset Management Has $29.55 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 197.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 7.0% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

