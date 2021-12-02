Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Exagen worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

