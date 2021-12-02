Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

ES stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

