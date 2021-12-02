Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Purchases 6,929 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

EVRG opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

