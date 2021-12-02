Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,642 shares of company stock worth $9,224,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

