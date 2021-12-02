EventChain Hits Market Cap of $448,228.75 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $448,228.75 and $20,945.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

