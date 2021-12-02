EvenCoin Achieves Market Cap of $50,399.93 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,399.93 and $211,066.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00344021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00015769 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001393 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $767.72 or 0.01341469 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

