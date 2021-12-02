European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus Regis (NYSE:RGS) Financial Survey

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get European Wax Center alerts:

This table compares European Wax Center and Regis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $415.11 million 0.26 -$113.33 million ($2.45) -0.97

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for European Wax Center and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 Regis 0 1 1 0 2.50

European Wax Center currently has a consensus price target of $31.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Regis has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.13%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A Regis -23.18% -214.11% -8.57%

Summary

European Wax Center beats Regis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.