European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

EWCZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,495,000.

