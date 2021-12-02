Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

