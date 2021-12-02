Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

