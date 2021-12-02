ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.54% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $11.45 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.