Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00235599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.