Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.